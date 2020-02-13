Federal funds to support public housing

Duckworth and Durbin

U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) on Thursday announced $8,409,873 in federal funding to public housing authorities throughout the Metro East for development, financing and modernization of public housing properties. This funding was allocated though the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Capital Fund program.

“Children and families in need across the Metro East rely on investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness,” Duckworth said. “Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to advocate for federal funding to support programs that foster safe communities and help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable housing they need to get ahead.”

“This federal funding gives local agencies in the Metro East the ability to offer safe and affordable housing to those who need it most. In addition, the local economy stands to benefit from this investment in infrastructure projects that will bring safety and modernization to the area’s public housing,” Durbin said. “I will continue to fight alongside Senator Duckworth to support safe and affordable housing options for Illinoisans.”

Under this announcement, the following public housing authorities will receive funding:

East St. Louis Housing Authority: $5,030,709

St. Clair County Housing Authority: $2,636,719

Madison County Housing Authority: $742,445

Last year, Duckworth and Durbin introduced the Averting Crises in Housing Assistance (ACHA) Act, which would invest $70 billion in HUD’s Public Housing Capital Fund and improve public housing outcomes for residents.

