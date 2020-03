Federal grants available to address addiction, school safety, human trafficking, prisoner re-entry

Weinhoeft

U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft of the Southern District of Illinois on Friday announced the availability of federal funding to address the addiction crisis, combat human trafficking, support re-entry of adult and juvenile offenders into their communities, and improve school safety.

Addiction crisis

Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program

Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program

Enhancing Community Responses to America’s Addiction Crisis: Serving Our Youngest Crime Victims

Family Drug Court Program

Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program

Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative

Opioid Affected Youth Initiative

Research and Evaluation on Drugs and Crime

Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners

Human trafficking

Missing and Exploited Children Training and Technical Assistance Program

Multidisciplinary Task Force Program to Combat Human Trafficking

Preventing Trafficking of Girls

Research and Evaluation on Trafficking in Persons

Services for Victims of Human Trafficking

Specialized Training and Technical Assistance on Housing for Victims of Human Trafficking

Human Trafficking Training and Technical Assistance Program

Improving Outcomes for Child and Youth Victims of Human Trafficking

Integrated Services for Minor Victims of Labor Trafficking

Correctional re-

Correctional Adult Reentry Education, Employment, and Recidivism Reduction Strategies Program

Improving Community Supervision Outcomes Through Swift, Certain, and Fair Responses

Improving Reentry for People with Substance Use Disorders Program

Innovations in Reentry Initiative: Building System Capacity & Testing Strategies to Reduce Recidivism

Research and Evaluation on Promising Reentry Initiatives

Review and Validation of the First Step Act Risk Assessment Tool

Second Chance Act Community-Based Reentry Program

Second Chance Act Evaluation Participation Support

Second Chance Act Youth Offender Reentry Program

School safety

Research and Evaluation on School Safety

STOP Act School Violence Program (FY20)

Strategies to Support Children Exposed to Violence

For more information regarding all OJP funding opportunities, visit the website.