Feeding Alton students

Alton School District No. 11 continues doing its part to keep its student body fed throughout the current school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday the district started delivering bagged breakfast/lunches to area neighborhoods in Alton, Godfrey and Fosterburg. These neighborhood bus locations are in addition to the current grab-and-go, pick-up sites that are currently operational from 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at AHS, AMS, East, North and West.

Students and/or parents should look for the yellow buses at the neighborhood sites and walk up to receive a breakfast/lunch sack. Meals are provided for District No. 11 students pre-K through 12th grade only. Students are only allowed one bag per day.

Below are the times and neighborhoods where the bus locations will be distributing:

SERVING FROM 9-10 A.M.

Evangelical School Parking Lot, Godfrey

Old Milton School Parking Lot (Near Maeva’s), Alton

Oakwood Community Center, Alton

Alton Acres Community Center, Alton

Villa Marie Subdivision (Neighborhood Swim Club), Godfrey

Olin Park (State Street), Alton

Enchanted Village (front of neighborhood), Fosterburg

Springhaven Subdivision (bus at Faith Baptist Church on Humbert Rd.), Godfrey

SERVING FROM 10:30-11:30 A.M.

Camelot Subdivision (front entrance), Godfrey

Boys and Girls Club, Alton

St. Mary’s School Parking Lot (Milton Rd.), Alton

Hellrung Park, Alton

Oak Grove Mobile Home Park, Godfrey