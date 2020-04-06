Feeding through social distancing

× Expand The director of Crisis Food Center in Alton, Nick Kessinger, rolls boxes of food out to its dock for clients. The new distribution efforts allow the center to provide meals for those in need while practicing social distancing.

After working with a store model for clients, Crisis Food Center is now boxing food for families and placing the food outside to limit interaction among clients and volunteers.

As the COVID-19 health pandemic continues, so does the economic pandemic going along with it.

The Crisis Food Center in Alton is doing its part to combat it on both sides, feeding those in need while practicing social distancing.

Normally arranged as a store model, the Crisis Food Center is working with its clients to provide meals for families in need with their safety in mind.

“We have our clients call in between 8:30-11:30 a.m. We get their information, figure out their family size and we make boxes up for them,” Crisis Food Center Director Nick Kessinger said. “We have appointment times from 1-3 p.m. for clients. We have two people coming at each appointment time. The gist of it is they stay in their car, tell us their name, we grab their box and they pull up to a dock. We ask them to stay in their cars while our volunteers are bringing food out to the dock. Once the volunteer goes inside they’re able to grab their food and put it in the car. It minimizes the contact with our clients, and as the cart goes in we bleach it to make sure if someone was contagious it doesn’t get passed on.”

Meals are provided for clients at no cost. Once a month persons in need can come to the Crisis Food Center and pick up seven days worth of meals. The amount of food is determined by the size of the household.

Normally IDs and a proof of address are required for clients. With the current situation and unemployment on the rise, Kessinger said they are waiving those requirements.

“Right now, we’re doing absolutely nothing,” Kessinger said. “We started doing IDs, but we’ve stopped that right now. We don’t want our volunteers touching IDs. We just ask them to call between 8:30-11:30 a.m. the day they want to come in and put their name on our list.”

Unfortunately, new clients are on the rise.

“In the last three weeks, we’ve had a 12-15 percent increase in numbers,” Kessinger said. “At least half of those people have been first-time clients. If they’ve been here within seven years, we have them in our system. We’re seeing multiple people, waiters, waitresses, people in the hospitality business coming in right now. On an average day, we have 3-4 new clients coming in.”

As for food, Kessinger said with grocery stores being plundered by customers, other sources are stepping up with supplies.

“We’ve had a gentleman from Riverbend Billiards who has helped us out a lot, and then we’ve been getting a lot more donations from the community lately,” he said. “Some of our traditional donations that come from Schnucks we aren’t getting because their shelves are clearing pretty fast. What we’re not getting from the grocery stores right now, we’re actually getting from the community, which is awesome.”

Kessinger said volunteers have been limited through the crisis, too. This was a decision of the board, not the volunteers.

“We traditionally had about 35 volunteers a week, and they will still come back when this is over,” Kessinger said. “I would say 95 percent were over the age of 60, so talking with the board, we made the decision to ask them to stay home. We didn’t want to put them in harm’s way. It’s Brian (Eden) and I and some board members who are coming in now. We have a couple younger volunteers in the morning. Right now, we’re basically a volunteer group of 6-8 people a week.”

For anyone who wants to donate to those in need, items such as canned vegetables, spaghetti sauce, noodles, Hamburger Helper, chili ingredients, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, crackers and cereal are good resources. The center is purchasing ground turkey to supply clients.

“We’re definitely seeing the nonperishable donations increase lately,” he said. “Any nonperishable item is great.”

