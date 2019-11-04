Fidelity woman dies in Macoupin County crash

× Expand crash

A 35-year-old Fidelity, Ill., woman died Sunday morning in a crash near Brighton.

According to Illinois State Police District 18, at 6:29 a.m. Rebecca S. Droste was driving a 2000 Honda Civic north on Illinois 267 south of Gun Club Road. Jurrell D. Walker, 29, of Quincy, Ill., was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion south when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and hit the Honda head-on. Droste was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County coroner. Walker was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter