Find your luck o’ the Irish in Downtown Alton on St. Patrick’s Day

May the luck o’ the Irish be with you in Downtown Alton Saturday, March 16 during the annual St. Pat’s Day Fest. Sixteen businesses will celebrate all things Irish with beer, food, entertainment and games available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From green beer to corned beef sandwiches, Irish car bomb drinks to live Leprechauns, businesses, restaurants and bars along Third Street, Broadway and State Street in Alton will pull out all the stops as they celebrate the "wearin’ of the green." As a special treat, Wild Geese will appear from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Morrison’s Irish Pub, 200 State St., Alton. Irish dancers will also foot stomp into Alton in front of Morrison’s Irish Pub from 4:15 to 5 p.m.

Participating businesses include Bluff City Grill, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Bottle & Barrel, Brown Bag Bistro, Catdaddy’s, Chez Marilyn, Firehouse Tavern, Gatsby’s Grille, Germania Brew Haus, Hops House at Argosy Casino, Johnson’s Corner Restaurant, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, Slotty’s, State Street Market, and Tony’s Restaurant and Tony’s Third Street Cafe.

Argosy Casino will provide a free shuttle throughout the event. Shuttle stops will be located at Catdaddy’s, Johnson’s Corner, Bluff City Grill, Bottle and Barrel and Argosy Casino.

The St. Pat’s Day Fest is sponsored by the RiverBend Growth Association, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, Argosy Casino and Fritz Distributing.

“It’s such a natural event for the downtown Alton businesses,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton CVB said. “And everyone can find their pot of gold in Alton during the St. Pat’s Fest.”

Anne Fritz, of Fritz Distributing, said encouraging community events like St. Pat’s Fest is a win-win for everyone involved.

“We love being part of the community and we want to be involved in anything that brings the Alton community together like St. Pat’s Day,” Anne Fritz said.

For a map of the participating business and additional information on the event, please visit www.altonstpats.com.