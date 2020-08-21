Fire departments can apply for Illinois American grants

× Expand Rosewood Heights Assistant Fire Chief Corey Williams and firefighter Justin Wilkinson took this photo at a plane crash response training course in Lexington, Ky. Over five days, both firefighters earned 56 continued education credit hours.

Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2020 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company financially assists fire and emergency organizations in its service areas. Since 2010, Illinois American Water has awarded more than $582,000 through 590 grants.

According to Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner, the program is a natural fit for the local water company.

“At Illinois American Water, safety is our top priority — both the safety of our employees and the safety of the communities we serve,” he said. “Our team works hard to test and operate every fire hydrant annually to support local fire protection and public safety. The firefighter grant program is another way we can work with our local heroes.”

The firefighter grant program, which is in its 10th year, assists firefighters with equipment and training resources. Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible for a grant of up to $1,000 to cover costs associated with the following:

• Personal protective gear

• Communications equipment

• Firefighting tools

• Water-handling equipment

• Training and related activities and materials used to support community fire protection

• Reimbursement for fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks

Fire departments should email a letter of application by Sept. 8 with the following information:

• Description of the organization(s) seeking support

• Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested

• Community problems or challenges the project will address

• Timeframe for project implementation

• Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project

• Project budget

Applications should be sent to Katie Fidler, external affairs specialist, at katie.fidler@amwater.com.

