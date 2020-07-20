Firefighters endorse Daiber for County Board chairman

Daiber

Citing his strong support for collective bargaining rights and record of exemplary public service, multiple locals of the International Association of Fire Fighters have voted to endorse Bob Daiber, the Democratic candidate for Madison County Board chairman. Those voting to endorse Daiber include IAFF Local 4531 (Troy-Maryville), IAFF Local 2625 (Collinsville), IAFF Local 1255 (Alton), and IAFF Local 253 (Granite City).

“Bob Daiber has a proven record of supporting collective bargaining rights and public sector employees,” said Jason Pugh of Troy-Maryville IAFF Local 4531. “He is the right person to lead Madison County.”

“Bob Daiber understands the needs of first responders and recognizes the essential services we provide for this region,” added Steve Perry of Alton IAFF Local 1255.

“Firefighters and EMTs realize how important the County Board chair’s office is in supporting the services we provide our communities,” said Matt Giles of Collinsville IAFF Local 2625. “We are not only confident in Bob Daiber’s support of our mission to protect our communities, but also his ability to provide strong, steady leadership for Madison County.”

“As regional superintendent of schools, Bob Daiber demonstrated the kind of leadership that builds consensus to affect positive change,” said Kyle Brinkman of Granite City IAFF Local 253. “His support for our profession and for public sector employees is unmatched.”

“Well-trained fire fighters and EMTs are vital to the safety of our communities, and I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the affiliate locals of the International Association of Fire Fighters,” Daiber stated. “The men and women who are first responders put their lives on the line daily to protect our communities, and they deserve our utmost respect and support.”

“Throughout my career in public service, I have strongly supported collective bargaining rights and public sector employees, and I will continue to do so as County Board chairman,” Daiber said. “I will work to ensure that our firefighters, and all public sector employees, have the resources necessary to effectively and efficiently serve our communities.”

This is the third major labor endorsement Daiber has received in his campaign for Madison County Board chairman. Daiber has also been endorsed by the 12th District COPE AFL-CIO and the Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council.

