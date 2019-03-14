First Impressionists

× Expand Lorrin Coombs

Lorrin Coombs, 29, has been creating art for as long as she can remember.

Self-taught, Coombs learned through trial and error. She says anyone can be an artist, as long as he or she has the drive to create.

“Art is 90 percent practice of your craft, 10 percent talent and a sprinkle of luck,” she says. “Generally in the art industry, if you’re lucky, you’ll meet that one person who can boost your career.”

Although not a fan of the Impressionists, the Wood River resident has a vivid memory of her first encounter with one and the painting that tops her Facebook page.

“I love (Vincent) van Gogh’s use of color,” she says. “I remember being in kindergarten and, after finishing some task, being told to go to the book corner and look at books. I picked up a book and it opened to van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night.’

“My dream vacation would be to go to the Netherlands to see the van Gogh museum.”

Like many artists, her work has evolved in style and media. She started with paper and pencil, then moved to acrylics in high school.

“It’s a ‘quick and dirty’ medium,” she says, unlike using oils, which takes too long to dry.

Coombs is a pop art portraitist. Using editing software on a computer, she transfers an image to canvas with fun, bright colors to create a painting in the style of Andy Warhol, whom she calls “pretentious.”

“But I do like his work, too. And I’m a huge fan of (photorealist) Chuck Close. He’s awesome.”

She says she enjoys painting portraits because she likes the human face (as well as to possibly show up an art teacher she once had).

“After we were told to look at an abstract piece of art and explain what we could see or how it made us feel, she said people who only see a face in the abstract are lacking creativity,” she says. “From that point on, I think I was making a point. I’m a creative person and I see faces in the abstract. She was wrong.”

Painting on canvas is typical, but in December 2015, Coombs participated in a “chairity” fundraiser for the Six Mile Regional Library District in Granite City. Artists were invited to decorate an antique chair or two that would later be auctioned off. Coombs paid tribute to “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with a likeness of Audrey Hepburn on a bright pink chair.

Although she’s a craft show vendor, she calls that her bread and butter.

“I want to get more eyes on my canvas. I think that’s what all artists want.”

In October 2014, Coombs and Emi Schultz held a joint show at now-closed BSR Used Books in Granite City, “Collaborative Chaos.” Eight months later, her solo show, “26 Candles,” happened at a Granite City cafe.

Other accomplishments include the sale of a few of her art pieces and the design of a local artist’s book cover, a pair of hands holding a crust of bread.

facebook.com/lorrin.artist

lorrin.art@yahoo.com

× Expand Lorrin Coombs painted this portrait, “My Sweet Husband,” of her husband, Mike, in 2015 as a birthday gift. “He doesn’t cooperate for candid photos very often, so when I got that shot I knew I had to paint it,” she said.

× Expand A chair Coombs painted for a Granite City library district fundraising event in December 2015