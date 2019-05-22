First Mid Bank & Trust receives Community Lender of the Year award

First Mid Bank & Trust was named the Central/Southern Illinois Community Lender of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Illinois District Office for the sixth consecutive year.

This award is presented to the community bank with the best overall performance record for lending to small businesses in Central and Southern Illinois in 2018.

“We are honored to be recognized for our continued commitment to small businesses, fully recognizing the positive impact they have on the economy and quality of life in our communities,” Chief Credit Officer Eric McRae said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Illinois District Office honored the state’s top small businesses and lenders at an awards ceremony at the Union League Club of Chicago on Thursday, May 16.