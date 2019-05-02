First of two ICash events set for May 10 in Granite City

Stuart

To give residents and businesses an opportunity to find their unclaimed cash or property, state Rep. Katie Stuart, (D-Edwardsville) is collaborating with the Illinois State Treasurer’s office for two free ICash events from 2-5 p.m. Friday, May 10, and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 30, at the Six Mile Regional Library District branch at 2145 Johnson Road in Granite City.

“I wanted to provide multiple opportunities for individuals in my district to take advantage of this service offered by the Illinois Treasurer’s office,” Stuart said. “I encourage residents and business owners to come to this event to begin the process of reclaiming their property from the state.”

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office has $2.5 billion in unclaimed property that belongs to people across the state. Figures from last year show that residents in Madison County reclaimed about $2 million from the state, with help from the ICash process. The property can be held in different forms, including checking accounts, savings accounts, uncashed wage and payroll checks, uncashed stock dividends and stock certificates, insurance payments, utility deposits, customer deposits, accounts payable, credit balances, refund checks and more. A representative from the treasurer’s office will be available to check the ICash database and help file claims to property.

