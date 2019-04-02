Fitness center owner wins $10,000 on reality competition show

× Expand photo courtesy of CBS

Until last month, Timothy Minnick of Bethalto had been keeping a big secret.

“It’s been a long few months of not being able to say anything to anybody,” Minnick said, laughing. “In some ways, that has been the most difficult thing about this experience.”

On March 26, Minnick represented the Riverbend with an appearance on the new CBS competition reality series “Million Dollar Mile.” As one of four contestants in the premiere episode, he ran through the streets of Los Angeles for a million dollars, bursting through obstacles while chased by one of a group of elite international athletes determined to stop him.

“You are not competing against other contestants; you are competing against the course and the people chasing you, who they call the Defenders,” Minnick said.

While he may not have walked away with a million, the 40-year-old fitness warrior and Bethalto police officer succeeded in beating his Defender, Green Beret Robert “The Captain” Killion, and captured a $10,000 victory.

“I told everybody even before I got selected what I wanted to do,” Minnick, who owns Shinobi Fitness in Cottage Hills, said. “Half goes toward my family; the other half to buy new equipment for my gym. I want my members to benefit from my appearance on the show.”

Boasting an executive producer team that includes “Big Brother” producers and L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James and hosted by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, “Million Dollar Mile” transforms the City of Angels into one of the most challenging obstacle courses ever designed, culminating in the scaling of a 15-story building to reach the finish line.

Along the way, obstacles include the navigation of bamboo poles, turning wheels, scaling walls, and the “deep water solo,” a 70-foot swimming and climbing challenge Minnick finished in just one minute and four seconds.

Rather than continuing with the challenges, he chose to scale the building and sprint to the finish line, and that is where he says audience participation helped him secure a win.

“I was down to zero on my tank. I am not sure what happened, but when I got out of the water, my chest and my arms completely cramped up,” he said. “I knew that if I didn’t go to the rope, I was done. If I had tried for a second obstacle, (Killion) would have caught up to me and I would have walked away with nothing.

“When I got to the last 50 feet from the top of the building, I was done. I was shaking my arms out and I felt like there was nothing left. Then I could hear Tim Tebow on the microphone, and I could hear the crowd getting ramped up.”

With Killion quickly catching up, Minnick says he thought about his daughter, hearing her say, “Daddy, don’t ever give up.”

“That, along with the crowd cheering me on, gave me exactly what I needed, and I had a sudden burst that came out and got me to the top of that building,” he said.

What most did not know was that Minnick was also competing with knees that have seen a series of injuries and surgeries.

“For everything that I have going on in my life and at my age, I did well. I can’t look back and say I wish I had run harder; I did my absolute best,” he said. “My plan was to pace myself because of my knees, but when I found out who I was going against, I knew that if I didn’t go all-out from the start, I wouldn’t have a shot.

“With my police work, I am good at short and fast sprints, so I just went out there 110 percent to get through this thing as fast as I can.”

Minnick opened his gym, Shinobi Fitness, in 2012. The fitness center has operated out of its current address at 127 W. McArthur Drive rear in Cottage Hills for the last four years, near to where he makes his home in Bethalto with his wife, Stacy, and daughter, Ella.

Next on his bucket list? An appearance on another reality competition series.

“My goal now is to make it to ‘Survivor,’” he said.

“Million Dollar Mile” regularly airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Minnick’s appearance can be seen online.

