Fitz the facility dog to join courthouse staff

Fitz

The Madison County Courthouse will be receiving a new addition soon.

Fitz, a highly trained facility dog, will be a welcome addition at the Madison County Courthouse and in the courts. Chief Judge Hylla, Associate Judge Maureen Schuette, and Circuit Judge David Dugan have been working on making this a reality for the last year. On March 18, the court’s three specially selected handlers, Tiffany Brooks, Emily Bell, and Angela Warta, began receiving their extensive training at Duo Dogs in St. Louis. After the second day of training, Duo Dogs paired the best-suited dog with the handlers and the Madison County Courthouse learned their new addition is Fitz, a beautiful male Labrador retriever. The Madison County Courthouse will welcome its new four-legged, furry friend on March 25.

“Fitz will be an amazing resource for children and adults in courtroom situations and those in need of comfort and support,” said Schuette, who initiated the drive to obtain the dog. “Oftentimes, the children in our courts are directly or indirectly involved in cases and we want them to just be kids and not worry about everything going on in the courtroom.”

“We are honored to be selected to receive the first facility dog for our courts from Duo Dogs in St. Louis,” Hylla said. “Fitz has been specially trained for two years to provide calm and empathetic emotional support to those caught up in difficult situations. We are grateful to Duo Dogs for selecting us to receive this wonderful addition, to the Madison County Bar Association for their financial support for our dog, and to veterinarian, Dr. Daniel Buller, at Bethalto Animal Clinic P.C. for agreeing to provide free veterinarian care and services for our dog.”

Duo Dogs is a national nonprofit organization at 10955 Linpage Place in St. Louis. For more information, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter