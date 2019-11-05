Flood of a different kind coming to Alton on Saturday

The city of Alton has certainly had its fair share of flooding over the past century. However, a new kind of flood is coming to Alton.

For the first time ever, and in partnership with AltonWorks, Photo Flood St. Louis is coming to Illinois on Saturday to flood the Alton community with professional and amateur photographers and capture the rich history, diverse people, ecology and bright future of Alton and downstate Illinois.

For more than seven years, the members of Photo Flood Saint Louis have crisscrossed the area on foot to showcase the vibrant history, people and built environment that distinguishes the neighborhoods and areas in and around St. Louis. Every month, a mixed group of professional and amateur photographers participates in a “flood,” where they invade a specific place to document it in a surge of imagery. Before each flood, a map is drawn and parameters are set on which the group can focus its time. Participation is free for all photographers.

Meeting time: 9:45 a.m. outside AltonWorks, 601 E. Broadway in Alton

Group gathering: 10-10:30 a.m.

Photo Flood time frame: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Lunch meet-up: 12:45 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton (note: lunch paid for by individuals)

After the event, a selection of the best images will be shared in a curated exhibit in Alton in 2020. Other photos will be shared across the organization’s digital platforms with a brief history lesson on the featured neighborhood or location.

For more information, visit photofloodstl.org and facebook.com/photofloodstl/. #AltonWorks #PhotoFloodSTL #PhotoFloodAlton #pfstl

