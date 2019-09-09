Flood relief effort fosters friendship between Granite City area residents

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Jayme Marmuziewicz and Ashlynn Wright help out at the Giving Back to Granite Donation Center at Township Hall.

Rain swamps a Granite City neighborhood Aug. 12.

Jayme Marmuziewicz and Ashlynn Wright didn’t know what to do.

For a week, the Granite City residents helped out flood victims by giving away donated items at Township Hall.

But with their final day on Sept. 6 approaching, they were trying to figure out where to keep distributing thousands of items such as clothes, hygiene kits, food and household goods.

“We didn’t know where we were going,” Marmuziewicz said.

On Sept. 4, they got a call from Madison County Liquidators letting them know the Pontoon Beach business will provide a space for flood relief donations, starting Sept. 15.

Marmuziewicz and Wright were all smiles.

“We were going to rent a storage area and go from there and set it up on little corners if we had to and help people,” Marmuziewicz said. “(Madison County Liquidators co-owner) George (Roethemeyer) called us and said, ‘Hey, if you want to use our garage in the back, you’re more than welcome to. For a month, we’ll give it to you free.’”

The duo organized a fundraising event, Giving Back to Granite, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at Township Hall for flood victims. They also received donations from several places, such as First Baptist Church in Maryville and Ruler Foods.

“It’s been a collective effort from everybody,” Wright said.

Hundreds of residents were affected by the flooding, caused by 9 1/2 inches of rain that hit Granite City on Aug. 12. Marmuziewicz was one of them.

“We lost our whole basement,” she said. “We lost everything.”

The longtime Granite City area residents had never met before they decided to start their fundraising project in late August.

“Now we’re the best of friends,” Marmuziewicz said. “We have so much in common. We had the drive to do this together. It’s just unreal.”

A 1992 GCHS graduate, Marmuziewicz returned to Granite City in 2004 after her husband retired from the military. Wright, 29, moved to Pontoon Beach from Alabama in October.

“Granite City is a place I always come home to,” Wright said. “When I saw the devastation (from the flood), I just said I had to (help).”

They met each other on Facebook after Wright posted about donating items to the flood victims.

“Jayme commented and said we should get our stuff together and we should go to (Wilson) park and we should let people kind of pick through what they want,” Wright said. “That’s where we were going to go with it. We were going to go to the park and set up a picnic table and let people get our donations.”

But after receiving numerous donations, they decided to go to Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer for help. Hagnauer decided to let the residents have their fundraising event at Township Hall.

“We went to the mayor and we said, ‘Can you help us in any way?’” Marmuziewicz said. “We don’t know what to do with this stuff. This was bigger than we have ever dreamed.”

Now, they’re setting their sights on continuing to help flood victims for at least another month at Madison County Liquidators.

“I don’t want to quit,” Marmuziewicz said. “I want us to keep going as long as we can.”

Flood facts

Heavy rain hit Granite City on the early morning of Aug. 12 and caused severe flooding and damage to basements, streets and businesses.

The first day of school in the Granite City School District was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, but was canceled because of the flooding. Schools in grades K-8 began Aug. 26, while Granite City High School began Sept. 6.

The Granite City High School gymnasium was the site of a community resource event Aug. 17-18. Disaster Relief Illinois, the Illinois Department of Human Services, the Red Cross and Community Care Center were among the organizations attending.

× Expand Ashlynn Wright (left) and Jayme Marmuziewicz stand next to Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer.