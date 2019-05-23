Flood resource center to open this weekend in Hardin

A Multi-Agency Resource Center will open in Calhoun County this weekend to help residents get back on their feet following historic floods. The center is a one-stop-shop for flood victims to access disaster-related relief services and information. It brings together representatives from local and state agencies and essential support organizations.

Any Illinois resident affected by recent flooding can visit the center at the First Presbyterian Church, 400 W. Main St. in Hardin. The facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 24, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Proof of address is requested.

One of the most sought-after resources following any storm, including a flood, is a cleanup kit. A cleanup kit consists of a bucket, mop, gloves, cleaning supplies, sponges, broom and a squeegee. Representatives will be on hand this weekend to provide these kits to residents in need. Important flood safety information will also be distributed. Some of the state and local agencies offering assistance include:

Department on Aging: Staff representatives will assist older adults and their family caregivers with information on services and public benefits within the community. Evaluate the problems and capacities of individuals to recover from the flood and attempt to address service gaps; provide follow-up services based on the older individual’s and family caregiver’s needs; deliver information regarding the wide range of services offered by the Aging Network.

Department of Human Services: IDHS representatives will assist residents seeking to replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits because of the flood, provide access to mental health and substance abuse programs, referrals to local childcare providers and functional needs support services.

Department of Insurance: Representatives will answer questions about individual insurance policies or questions about the insurance claim process; address issues with individual insurance agents or insurance companies.

Illinois Attorney General: Representatives will provide information regarding identity theft, how to spot and report home repair scams and explain what residents can do to protect themselves from predators during the recovery process.

Also in attendance will be nonprofit and faith-based disaster relief organizations to assist those directly affected by the flooding. Upon arrival at the center, residents will be paired with a service ambassador who can help the residents navigate the facility and ensure their needs are addressed. The American Red Cross will provide client casework, information and referrals.

Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for 34 Illinois counties. A state disaster proclamation makes available a wide variety of state resources that can help affected communities respond and recover from a disaster. Illinois residents have witnessed record river crests (Rock Island), record flood stage duration (Ohio River) and yet many areas continue to deal with critical river levels caused by continued precipitation.

Emergency management officials are urging residents to remain vigilant with spring flooding. Be aware of the flood risks in their neighborhood and know the steps to take to keep their family safe in the event of an emergency. For more information about flood resources, visit ready.illinois.gov.

