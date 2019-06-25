Flood survey open for Wood River, Piasa Creek watersheds

Madison County, in collaboration with HeartLands Conservancy, is conducting a flood survey in the Wood River and Piasa Creek watersheds in Madison County. The survey is being conducted to identify flooding issues in these watersheds in the northwest corner of the county and includes parts of Alton, Bethalto, Godfrey, and Rosewood Heights.

The public is invited to take the survey to provide input about flooding in the two watersheds. The survey is available online at surveymonkey.com/r/wrpc_floodsurvey. It takes seven to ten minutes to complete.

This month, the survey will be mailed to 3,000 randomly selected addresses in the watersheds. Additional paper copies of the survey will be available at Alton City Hall, Bethalto Village Hall, Godfrey Village Hall, Madison County Planning and Development Department in Edwardsville, and HeartLands Conservancy in Belleville.

Survey responses will also be accepted from Jersey County and Macoupin County respondents in the watersheds.

This survey is a major input to the two ongoing watershed plans for the Wood River and Piasa Creek watersheds. These plans will act as roadmaps to strategically address stormwater, flooding, and water quality issues affecting thousands of people.

“Flooding is a big problem for our communities and residents,” said Steve Brendel, stormwater coordinator with the Madison County Planning and Development Department. “We are trying to gather new information about where flooding is happening and why. While solving flooding problems will not happen overnight, the survey and the watershed plans will help us start to prioritize future efforts to tackle these issues.”

The watershed planning process is being led by HeartLands Conservancy, and is made possible by a grant from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

“Flooding has tremendous costs including health impacts, road closures, and damage to homes and infrastructure,” Project Manager Janet Buchanan of HeartLands Conservancy said. “This flood survey is a chance for people in Alton, Bethalto, and Godfrey in particular to provide input toward the planning effort and get on our contact list for more information.”

The survey results and information from stakeholder meetings will help shape the recommendations in the watershed plans that address flooding, stormwater, erosion, and water quality, among other issues.

This effort is part of Madison County’s overall stormwater management program, Madison County Stormwater Management, which seeks to identify solutions countywide. Planning has already been completed for the Upper Silver Creek, Indian-Cahokia Creek, and Canteen-Cahokia Creek watersheds, and the American Bottom Watershed Plan is underway. As a result of the Upper Silver Creek Watershed Plan, Illinois EPA awarded HeartLands Conservancy a $500,000 grant to implement projects that address water quality and stormwater issues identified in the plan.

The final results of the Wood River/Piasa Creek Flood Survey will be published in a report in late 2019. All individual responses will remain anonymous in the report, which will provide summaries of the data. The report will be emailed to survey respondents who provide an email address, and will be available on HeartLands Conservancy’s website.

For more information about the Wood River and Piasa Creek Watershed Plans, visit heartlandsconservancy.org/woodriverpiasacreek.php.

For more information about the flood survey or watershed planning, contact Janet Buchanan at HeartLands Conservancy at (618) 566-4451, ext. 25, or email janet.buchanan@heartlandsconservancy.org.

For more information about Madison County Planning and Development, visit co.madison.il.us/departments/planning_and_development/index.php.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter