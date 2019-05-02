Flooding causes services transfer at youth detention facility

× Expand This stock photo show a road closed because of floodwaters.

Rising floodwaters along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers in Jersey County will prompt the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to temporarily transfer operations of Pere Marquette's Illinois Youth Center to the Alton Mental Health Center.

While there are no issues with the facility itself, road closures will hinder access to the facility. In March, the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice transferred youth services to Alton for 25 days as floodwaters restricted travel on Illinois 100.

"As with our relocation to Alton Mental Health earlier this spring, our top priority is keeping our youth and employees safe," said Heidi Mueller, director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice. "The department, and especially IYC Pere Marquette, are grateful for the assistance of Alton Mental Health, as well as Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center, to ensure a seamless transition. We continue to monitor river levels daily. As with previous temporary relocations, we do not anticipate any disruptions in operations or services during this transfer."

The Illinois Youth Center at Pere Marquette is a minimum-security Department of Juvenile Justice facility that houses 20 male youths and employs 91 staff members. The Pere Marquette campus is dedicated to helping youths successfully return to the community through education, treatment-oriented programming and community involvement. This individualized, structured learning setting assists youth by developing positive life building skills.

For the latest information about roadway closures throughout Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Transportation's emergency road closure website.

Flooding can occur without warning and is especially dangerous. Residents are encouraged to stay alert and be prepared. To learn more about how to prepare for a flood, visit www.ready.illinois.gov.

