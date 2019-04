Riverfront Park in Alton by the amphitheater is closed because of flooding.

“There are snakes and debris in the water from the flooding, and we are encouraging people to stay out of the water until further notice,” Alton Police Department Public Information Officer/SOR Coordinator Emily Hejna wrote in an email.

The Mississippi River at Mel Price Locks and Dam is projected to crest at 32.1 feet Tuesday evening, about 2 feet below the level considered to be major flooding.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter