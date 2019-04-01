Flooding closes part of Great River Road in Alton

Flooding closed stretches of the Great River Road on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced closures at:

Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 to Williams Street in Alton

Illinois 3 at Illinois 100 in Grafton

Illinois 96 at Illinois 100 in Calhoun County

Illinois 100 from Hardin to Kampsville

Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Stump Lake Road in Grafton

The Brussels Ferry continues to be closed and southbound traffic on U.S. 67 at the Clark Bridge near West Alton continues to be shifted to the northbound lanes because of flooding.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Since this is a dynamic situation, see the department’s website at http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.