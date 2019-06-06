Flooding delays All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show until June 30

× Expand photo by Paper Doll Photography

This year’s theme is the Fabulous 1950s; the event will feature a pin-up contest at noon to celebrate the glamour, sophistication and class of the good old days. Guests will enjoy ‘50s rock music performed by the Smokin’ Oldies Band from 2-4 p.m.

Alton Main Street organizes this tradition with support from Time Machines Unlimited Car Club. Come out for the automobiles and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays and festival food court.

The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10 to display your wheels. Dash plaques and goodie bags are given to the first 150 registrants. Registration for automobiles is from 8 a.m. to noon, and trophies will be given at 4 p.m. Details on the 37 classes and 5 specialty awards can be found at DowntownAlton.com.

For more information, contact Jamey Griffin at (618) 792-8901 or visit the events page of DowntownAlton.com.

