Flooding impacts on travel to continue through weekend

IDOT logo

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Emergency Management Agency are advising the public to prepare for delays while traveling and avoid taking unnecessary risks as flooding continues to impact much of the state. With many roads already closed and water levels in several locations still rising, the potential for additional impacts is possible this weekend.

"The Illinois Department of Transportation is closely monitoring flooding levels, but the situation remains very dynamic," Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. "If you are traveling in areas where flooding is occurring, plan ahead and even consider postponing your trip. Put your safety first and avoid driving through flooded roads."

An updated list of road closures is available at idot.illinois.gov and through the interactive map on Getting Around Illinois.

Traffic patterns and travel times are affected in areas experiencing flooding. Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, will direct motorists safely around major closures. Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes, pay close attention to changing conditions, obey all signs, refrain from using mobile devices and remain alert for workers and equipment.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. The speed and depth of water are not always obvious, particularly at night. A few inches of water can be powerful enough to sweep away a person or vehicle. If your vehicle does stall in floodwater, seek higher ground, if possible, and call 911.

"Flooding has been a factor in 49 deaths across Illinois since 1995," Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. "This is more than the number of people killed by tornadoes during the same period. If you encounter flood water on a roads, turn around, don't drown."

Throughout the state, IDOT is assisting communities by providing pumps, materials for sandbagging, manpower and additional resources to address flooding.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter