Flooding shuts down two Madison County roads

× Expand This stock photo show a road closed because of floodwaters.

Two Madison County roads are closed after heavy rainfall Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures include Illinois 160, 2.7 miles south of Illinois 140 near Grantfork, and Marine-St. Jacob Road.

In St. Clair County, U.S. 50 at Silver Creek is closed. A detour using Illinois 4, Interstate 64 and Illinois 158 will be marked to aid motorists in circumventing this closure.

Illinois 16/100 from the Joe Page Bridge intersection in Hardin to Eldred Road in Jersey County and the Joe Page Bridge also have reopened, marking the end of 152 consecutive days of transportation impacts to IDOT District 8 from this year’s historic flooding.

The department will continue monitoring state roadways in affected areas and will continue to provide updates when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas. Motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East, as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Visit the department’s website for the latest information on road closures. Metro East information is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict8.