Flooding to close lanes on U.S. 67 between river bridges

Because of flooding in Missouri, southbound traffic on U.S. 67 at the Clark Bridge, near West Alton, will shift to the northbound lanes this afternoon (Wednesday) before evening rush, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The following continue to be closed:

Brussels Ferry (because of Calhoun County Highway 1 being flooded)

Illinois 100 from Illinois 3 to Ski Lift Road in Grafton

The department will continue monitoring state roads in the affected areas of Illinois and provide updates when developments occur.

Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood prone areas. Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected.

Visit the department’s website for the latest information on closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at @IDOTDistrict8.

