FloodPrep tour coming to East Alton

Officials with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Department of Insurance and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are launching a FloodPrep tour to help prepare communities for the possibility of spring flooding. These events will focus on personal preparedness and the importance of flood insurance.

A free event will be 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the National Great Rivers Museum, 2 Lock and Dam Way in East Alton. The event is open to all Illinois residents.

At these meetings, the public can learn more about the potential for spring flooding, availability of flood insurance, how to receive emergency alerts and notifications and tips for family emergency preparedness planning. In addition to gathering critical life-safety information, attendees can also register for a chance to win a free weather radio, thanks to a partnership with the Illinois Emergency Services Management Association. Fifteen weather radios will be given away at each FloodPrep event.

While the calendar may still say winter, the time to prepare for spring flooding is now. Most flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect. The National Weather Service suggests that abnormally moist ground conditions and unseasonably higher river levels in the upper Midwest could lead to a considerable risk for repeat flooding this spring. With this in mind, state officials are encouraging Illinois residents to consider flood insurance before the next flood occurs.

