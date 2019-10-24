Florist brings Petal it Forward to Alton and Godfrey

Leanne’s Pretty Petals of Brighton on Wednesday joined dozens of floral industry businesses nationwide to surprise unsuspecting passers-by in Alton and Godfrey with two free flower bouquets each — one to keep and one to give to a friend, family member, colleague, or even a stranger. The random-acts-of-kindness effort — called Petal It Forward and organized by the Society of American Florists — is designed to help people start their day with more smiles and less stress. The effort illustrates research from the University of North Florida that shows living with flowers reduces stress.

“Petal It Forward is the floral industry’s way of giving back,” said Jenny Scala, Society of American Florists director of marketing and communications.

The effort was purposefully planned for a Wednesday to help the midweek slump. Leanne Muenstermann of Leanne’s Pretty Petals wanted to be a part of the mood-boosting effort and make a difference in the community.

“This is our second year participating in the Petal it Forward campaign,” she said. “It was so well-received last year in Brighton, we decided to expand our reach and spread the smiles to the Alton and Godfrey area this year. Through the positive effects of flowers, we hope to make someone’s day brighter, and provide a much-needed moment of calm amidst the hectic pace of life.”

The research findings on flowers and stress relief, and the need for mood-boosting gestures, seem timely: A survey by Wakefield Research in July showed 68 percent of Americans experience stress weekly, and 32 percent report feeling stressed daily. Women are even more affected, with 25 percent reporting feeling stress multiple times a day.

Muenstermann says the original idea behind Petal It Forward’s “keep one, share one” concept, which started in 2015, came after looking at statistics that showed while 80 percent of people reported receiving flowers makes them happy, even more (88 percent) said giving flowers makes them happy.

“We want to give people the chance to experience both,” she said. “We believe we have the best job in the world. We get to experience seeing the joy and smiles on people’s faces every day when they receive flowers. We wanted others to get to have that same experience today.”

In addition to the research on stress, previous behavioral studies conducted by Rutgers and Harvard scientifically demonstrate the positive impact flowers have on emotional well-being. For more information, visit aboutflowers.com/stressless and aboutflowers.com/research.

