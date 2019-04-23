Food for Families drive starts this week

United Way of Greater St. Louis and several local companies and schools are partnering for the fourth annual Food for Families drive this week. Aimed at helping meet the growing need of food pantries to keep their shelves stocked, the drive will culminate with a public donation event on Saturday, April 27.

There are about 25 schools competing in the drive this year, from preschools to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Students are encouraged to bring in nonperishable canned goods throughout the week to contribute to their school’s total, which could win the school one of three cash prizes donated by local companies. The prizes will be awarded to the schools that collect the most food by poundage per student. First place will receive $1,000, second place will receive $750 and third place will receive $250.

The public are also encouraged to bring their donations to the Granite City Schnucks, 3100 Madison Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Monetary donations are also being accepted at HelpingPeople.org/FoodForFamilies.

The pantries’ most-requested items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna, peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, oatmeal, canned soup, pancake mix and syrup, spaghetti noodles, canned meat and ramen noodles. All items collected will be distributed to Catholic Charities, Community Care, Crisis Food Center and Venice Township Food Pantry.

The following companies are partnering with United Way to sponsor the event: Andy’s Auto Body Towing & Storage, Dickey Sign Company, Dynamic Transit Company, First Bank, GCS Credit Union, Greater Madison County Federation of Labor, Schnucks, Scott & Mechelle Acoustic Duo, Steelworkers Association of Active Retirees, The Bank of Edwardsville, United Way and USW Locals 1899 & 1063.

Last year, the community donated more than 17,000 pounds of food to help local families.

For more information about United Way, visit HelpingPeople.org or contact Terry Biggs at Terry.Biggs@stl.unitedway.org.

