Food for thought

During his speech at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on March 5 at the St. Gregory Armenian Community Center, Robert Steward gave some praise to the Granite City Rotary Club Students of the Month recipients.

“You guys are our future leaders, and I certainly appreciate what you have done and what you’re doing and the decisions you make among your peers,” said Steward, CEO and president of Integra Advanced Technology Services. “It says a lot that you’re here and you’re honored this way. We’re very proud of all of you.”

Steward was the guest speaker of the 28th annual event, sponsored by the Rotary Club. The 90-minute event honored the mayors of Granite City, Pontoon Beach, Madison and Venice and addressed the need to involve businesses.

“It’s such a great event,” said GCS Credit Union CEO Keith Burton, master of ceremonies. “The Rotary does a fantastic job every year of organizing this event and bringing everyone together for such a great spiritual program.”

Burton shared his memories with Bob Shipley, who passed away Feb. 17. Shipley was Granite City township supervisor for more than 20 years.

“We will miss Bob’s smile,” Burton said. “He would always be waving and always had a good greeting for everybody and we’ll miss his spirit.”

The program began with a 30-minute breakfast. It also had an announcement of the Rotary students of the month recipients for the 2018-2019 school year, an inspirational singing performance from Sara Shepherd, a responsive reading from Nicol Financial Services CEO and president Kevin Nicol and a testimonial from Judi Knapp, owner of The August Garden/Revival.

Knapp said her business, a florist and home décor shop at 1300 Niedringhaus Avenue, was named after the revitalization of downtown Granite City and her love of rebuilding old furniture.

“As I search revival definitions in the dictionary, a synonym jumped out and that was restoration,” she said. “And we’re in the restoration business.”

There were 16 Rotary students of the month recipients. Two students per month are chosen based on academics, scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and leadership.

“You’re investing in your future work force,” Steward said to the recipients.

The guest speaker talked about how young people are embracing new technology. Last year, he brought an Amazon Alexa Echo Show for his mother. His 10-year grandson knew how to operate it.

“Our kids have skills,” Steward said. “They have skills that we don’t necessarily document. It’s an important component of what we need to recognize for our future leaders because we see them doing certain kinds of things.”

He said technology is affecting and changing everything people do.

“We have a technology gap with our future leaders,” Steward said. “They understand what technology is doing. Technology, as it moves now, is kind of changing every three years and is really evolving quickly.”

Born and raised in Clinton, Mo., Steward spoke in front of a packed audience at the Prayer Breakfast. More than 400 local business, political, government and organizational leaders attended.

“When I look out over everyone who’s here and see all of these powerful leaders and business leaders, your contributions to the community are unparalleled, especially when you can do it with the spirit of God,” Steward said.

Granite City High School Rotary Students of the Month

September: Andrea Bolden, Dawson James

October: London Kimble, Dylan Pritchett

November: Rebecca Loftus, Emma VanBuskirk

December: Skylar Boone, Aaron Dawes

January: Jayden Black, Emma Cox

February: Brooke Parker, Anna Stearns

March: Caroline Biewald, Mackenzie Richards

April: Samantha Kapinski, Dominic Ciccio

May: Faith Brown, Kennedy Fleming

