Food on the go: Granite City schools provide sack meals in drive-through format

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Frohardt Elementary cook Teresa Phelps hands a food package to a parent on March 19.

Even the rain didn’t stop hundreds of parents from picking up meals for their children living in the Granite City School District on March 19.

For two hours, eight schools provided sack breakfast and lunch packages for students up to age 18 in a drive-through format. Schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to make it as effective and efficient as possible,” Superintendent Jim Greenwald said. “We have to, with the Rule of 10, limit the number of people in any given place. Those are the directions by the President (Donald Trump) and (Illinois) Governor (J.B. Pritzker). We’re all obeying all of those criteria for safety purposes. So basically we didn’t want to open the cafeterias for sit-down food. It took us a few minutes to realize that was something we weren’t going to do. So we figured that we could make it convenient in every way for everybody involved.”

Even though Pritzker issued a stay-at-home executive order for the state on March 20, Granite City schools will continue to provide pickup meals for the children. Packages can be picked up from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Coolidge Middle School served the most meals on the first day, with 331. Grigsby Intermediate School and Frohardt and Maryville elementary schools served about 100.

“We had a great turnout the first day,” Frohardt principal Terry Mitchell said.

Gloria Harrison, the district’s director of food services for 14 years, said she was pleased with the cooks’ efforts.

“Today was phenomenal,” she said. “We were really hoping it wasn’t going to be raining, but it took teamwork and they got it done. The cooks were thrilled to do it. The cooks are heroes. They have done so much to prepare for this and get ready for this. Things have gone really well. We had people pull through and we have given them their meals, and they’re off. There wasn’t any danger there.”

Parents are asked to drive to the pickup location, roll down their windows, pick up their meals and proceed out of the parking lot.

“Parents don’t have to look for a parking place,” Greenwald said. “They don’t have to worry about the little kids getting out the car or going across the parking lot. It was a really clean method of doing it. We’ve talked about doing this even before we got direction from the governor that we were going to need to shut down all schools for two weeks. It was a very well-oiled machine and great planning across the board. I couldn’t be happier.”

School has been closed since March 17. The day before, Granite City schools sent two breakfast and two lunch meals to each student.

Paula Hubbard, special education and Region I director, said she was pleased with Harrison’s efforts in finding ways for the schools to provide meals to students during the shutdown.

“Gloria worked nonstop all weekend trying to make sure these cooks were prepared and have food,” Hubbard said. “On Monday, she had an issue where she couldn’t obtain some of the pre-packaged food. So she came in to work and (financial director) Zach Suhre tried to help her find other places to get more food.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter