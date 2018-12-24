For anglers on ice, safety is a must

× Expand Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, via Wikimedia Commons A father and son stand on a frozen body of water for ice fishing.

If you’re planning to go ice fishing in Illinois this winter, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources wants you to review life-saving safety measures before heading out of the ice, drilling a hole and dropping a line.

“The IDNR cannot stress enough the importance of safety when ice fishing,” IDNR Conservation Police Chief Rafael Gutierrez said. “Outdoor recreation in the winter can be invigorating and a lot of fun, but can turn into a dangerous situation in just seconds. Being prepared and ready for anything while outdoors this winter, especially if you are headed out on the ice to fish, can save your life.”

Those planning to ice fish should not walk on ice less than four inches thick. New ice is usually stronger than old ice. Four inches of clear, newly formed ice may support one person on foot, while a foot or more of old, partially thawed ice may not.

It is recommended anglers carry a rope or flotation device with them to help assist if someone falls through the ice. Wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) is always recommended when fishing offshore, including when ice fishing.

For additional information, visit ifishillinois.org/programs/ice.php.

