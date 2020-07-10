Forbes names 1st MidAmerica Credit Union one of best in state

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit has been recognized as part of Forbes annual list of America’s Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions 2020.

“Being recognized by Forbes as one of the top five credit unions serving Illinois is a great honor,” said Alan Meyer, president and CEO of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

A nationwide survey asked 25,000 consumers about their overall recommendation and satisfaction of banks and credit unions with which they have banking relationships. The survey was conducted by Statista, a reputable consumer research firm. Financial institutions were scored on respondents’ overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five specific criteria: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. The results were then used to compile the Best Banks and Best Credit Unions lists for each state.

“This prestigious award is a testament to the work our 230 employees do every day and their commitment to service and helping our 68,000 members achieve their financial goals,” Meyer added.

Of more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide, only 3.5 percent were awarded the designation.

For a complete list of Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State for 2020, visit www.forbes.com/best-in-state-credit-unions/.

For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

