Forget me not

× Expand photo courtesy of Virginia Woulfe-Beile Asta Sadauskas does what she loved best — working with plants and making her community a beautiful place to live.

Maria Asta Sadauskas may be gone, but the impact on those around her will continue to grow.

Born May 30, 1947, in Oldenberg, Germany, she passed away Feb. 6. The longtime owner of Greenery, her landscaping nursery in Godfrey she started with life partner, Bob Thomas, in 1986, dedicated her life to the plants and flowers she said gave her life in return.

Alton area radio personality Steve Potter was a close friend, working with her on the WBGZ show “Let's Talk Plants” beginning in the early 1990s.

“She would bring in plants and describe them,” he says. “She would take calls from listeners and answer questions. Being on my show consistently is a great memory.”

Potter describes his friend as “unique and passionate” while reliving memories of learning gardening basics from the horticulturist who made such an impact on his life.

“She was a true individual, strong-willed, determined, level-headed and sure of herself,” he says. “She had her own mind and own opinion. I think she was respected for that.

“(Gardening) was her life. She was fantastic. Everyone I know thinks I always knew about gardening, but I didn’t know anything until we became friends. All of my plants came from Asta.”

Sheila Seagraves, another close friend, also shared her memories.

“A group of us ladies would get together on Friday nights and we were called the ‘Saturday Night Ladies Art League’. Even though we met on Fridays, that was the sense of humor that Asta had,” she says, laughing.

In addition to her career in gardening, Asta was a painter and taught Seagraves how to paint with oils.

She also was fiercely dedicated to organizations committed to community betterment, such as the Jennie D. Hayner Library Association. She worked with the group to design and plant downtown Alton’s Jennie D. Hayner Park (better known these days as the Pocket Park) across from the library, and maintained it regularly for years.

At the time of her death, she was in the midst of another project for the group, a flowery oasis adjacent to the genealogy building of the library.

“The Jennie D’s will somehow complete the design work she proposed and make it literally come to life,” read a post from the Greenery on its Facebook page Monday. “Each member of their board will miss her very much, as will her myriad customers. She was a wonderful and integral part of our community. While we will miss her all year ... it will be particularly impactful this spring as nature begins to bloom once again.”

Denise Sparks, an avid listener of Asta’s show and a friend, recalled the elaborate floats Asta would create for parades.

“I listened faithfully to her show,” she says. “She was a tough, hard-working woman. She wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.”

Virginia Woulfe-Beile’s connection to Asta reaches back to her college days.

“I sought her out as a great resource of horticulture,” she says. “She was intentional and knowledgeable. She knew what to plant and what not to plant. She was no-nonsense, very practical, but she also had this beautiful artistic expression.”

Roosevelt Freeman worked alongside Asta for eight years and says she was kind and generous, giving out holiday bonuses each year and treating each customer as if they were her best customer.

Asta leaves behind two brothers (Linas and Zigmas Sadauskus) and their families, as well as many friends and loyal customers.

Following a visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Gent Funeral Home, the public is invited to a gathering from 2-5 p.m. at The Lovejoy, 401 Piasa St. in Alton (the former site of Elijah P.’s Burgers and Brews).

What friends and customers are posting about Asta on the Greenery Facebook page:

She allowed me to dig up six white pines and trade them for six cypress trees she had. That was about 30 years ago. Those cypress trees are huge now and will always remind me of her kindness. So sorry to hear of her passing. Tom

I loved Asta’s humor and her intimate connection with plants and nature. She was always surprised by my buying numerous perennials and annuals every year to enhance my yard with beauty. She was a very dedicated woman to her trade and shared horticultural information every time we met at the Greenery. I will miss her and think of her often as the spring flowers show themselves and summer’s richness of colors blankets my yard of Greenery beauty. Pat

We lost such a gem. I am thankful to have been able to enjoy the Greenery and the fruits of Asta’s efforts. I am glad to have many of her shrubs, trees, and plants in our yard to remind me in years to come. I admire her work ethic and all she has done for the community. Felicia

I’ve lost a friend I dearly loved. I loved spending time with her. She and I had a love for plants and we use to pick each other’s brains on plant topics for hours. I loved her sense of humor. Jamie

What a fascinating, delightful woman! Oh, how I will miss her knowledge and advice and her quiet, unassuming demeanor. Fly high, Asta! Sherry

I went there many times, mostly to buy plants or ask advice, and sometimes to just walk around. It was so peaceful there. I was shopping one spring and a newborn fawn hidden in the flowers jumped up. Asta and I captured it, gently, and called the TreeHouse to pick the fawn up. A wonderful and tough woman. She’ll be missed. Kit

