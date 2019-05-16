Former Liberty Bank president joins city of Alton

Blachford

The city of Alton has generated some good buzz over the past year, but Mayor Brant Walker isn’t content with resting on his laurels.

Instead, Walker wants to ride the wave that Small Business Revolution - Main Street started. The city took another step toward capitalizing on that momentum this month when they hired longtime bank executive and community leader Dale Blachford to join their economic development efforts.

Blachford, 64, will focus on generating interest in Alton among the business community. He will be a consultant, not a full-time employee, and will be under the umbrella of the city’s Department of Development and Housing. His appointment was announced at the May 8 Alton City Council meeting.

“We had a pretty good year last year, and we’ve got a story that we know regionally, but we want to get that story out nationally,” Walker said. “So, this is us becoming proactive in getting our story out.”

Blachford worked in the community banking industry for 42 years, including 34 as president of community banks. He moved to the area in 2004 to take over as president of Liberty Bank, and retired from that position Dec. 31, 2018.

Shortly after his retirement, Walker approached Blachford to gauge his interest in joining the city in an economic development capacity. Blachford said he envisions his role as being that of a “salesman for the city.”

“I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be fun,” Blachford said. “A lot of good things are happening at the present time. We need to build on that momentum.”