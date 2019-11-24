Foster Grandparent Program honors veterans

The Senior Services Plus Foster Grandparent Program collected donations of socks, underwear, hats, and gloves for local veterans. The volunteer station, Warren G. Murray Center, gathered more than 400 items that were delivered to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 76 in Centralia, Ill. Senior Services Plus collected and donated nearly 50 winter accessories and undergarments for the Veterans’ Assistance Commission in Edwardsville.

At the Veterans Day in-service training, Foster Grandparent staff honored two local Army veterans, Senior Services Plus Maintenance Director Steve McEwen and Foster Grandpa Clifford “Rusty” Mathis. McEwen served as an electronics specialist from 1982-1989. Mathis was a radio operator during the Vietnam War. After breakfast, the men were presented with Senior Corps veteran pins. The in-service training also covered how Foster Grandparents could show support to struggling veterans in their lives. For more information, visit VeteransCrisisLine.net.

The Foster Grandparent program is always looking for more volunteers and service stations. Those 55 and older who are interested in joining the program can call Rose Glassbrenner at (618) 463-0063.

To provide optimal community support, The Foster Grandparent Program:

Is required to have at least 75 percent of its volunteers in education-focused worksites with clearly defined performance measures and coordinating outcomes and outputs

Pays an hourly stipend to those who live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level

Requires all volunteers submit to and pass an Illinois state, NSOPW, and FBI fingerprint background check

Can commit to a minimum of 15 volunteer service hours per week

There are no educational requirements for volunteers, but they must have a desire to work with children in a mentor-tutor relationship. All volunteers are placed in appropriate mentor-tutor positions based on skill level, location, and age preference. To apply to be a Foster Grandparent, fill out an application at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton.

