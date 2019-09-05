Foster Township History Museum set for grand opening Sept. 14-15

The Foster Township History Museum will have its grand opening Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15.

“The date was chosen by the museum’s committee to coincide with the beginning of Madison County History Week,” Foster Township Supervisor Bob Gvillo said.

The museum was constructed on the site of the old Stahl’s store, which stood alongside Fosterburg Road since the horse and buggy days. The new building was designed and constructed to resemble an old country store.

Fosterburg and Foster Township have a rich and diverse history, which the museum’s committee has been working diligently to present to the public. The committee is made up of volunteers from the township, who have been working for more than a year to finish the interior of the building, build shelves, refurbish display cases, collect historical artifacts, and prepare the displays.

Visitors to the museum will be able to view historical displays on the Tornado of ’48, agriculture, Civil War soldiers, one-room schoolhouses, community bands, musical instruments, and the Alton Drag Strip. Two display cases are dedicated to the township’s churches, including the German Methodist Church that began in 1857. Many historical artifacts that have been donated by local citizens will be on view.

A Civil War cavalry trooper along with his horse will set up camp outside of the museum. The soldier will be demonstrating weapons, camp life, uniforms, his horse, and saddle.

In contrast to the artifacts from long ago, the museum also has modern digital presentations of videos and slideshows. During the grand opening, the videos and slideshows will be shown continuously on the large TV mounted in the museum. The digital presentations include a video of the 1957 centennial parade, a slide show and video of the 2007 sesquicentennial parade and celebration.

On Saturday, the museum will present the premier of “The Sad Sky,” a documentary on the Tornado of 1948 that destroyed most of Fosterburg. The film includes many photographs of the town after it was ravaged by winds of nearly 200 miles per hour. The documentary also contains interviews with four survivors of the tornado.

The Historical Museum Committee invites all who are interested in local history to come to the grand opening from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 4810 Fosterburg Road in Fosterburg. For information, call the Township Hall at (618) 259-0726.

