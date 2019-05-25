Foundation accepting nominations for Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2019 class of the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

Since 2002, the foundation has recognized individuals who have records of exemplary service in and commitments to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities in Illinois.

Some inductees touched the lives of thousands of youths and adults by promoting fishing, hunting, conservation and safety education. Others spearheaded efforts to preserve or enhance fish and wildlife habitat and protect and restore Illinois’ lakes and rivers. Some inductees are national and international leaders in conservation, or advocates for outdoor heritage traditions. All have led by personal example and serve as role models for future generations of conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts.

Nominees selected will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame this fall at the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala.

Nominations must be submitted on the official Hall of Fame Nomination form.

Nominations must be submitted by June 30 to be considered. For more information, contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation, One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271 or at (217) 785-2003. Additional information also may be found online at ilcf.org.

