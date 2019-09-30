Foundation awards grant to Parkside teacher for classroom project

× Expand Principal Aaron Kilpatrick, Joyce Tappy, Keri Lugge and Bill Funkhouser

The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation has awarded $215 to Keri Lugge, a teacher at Parkside Primary Center in Bethalto, as part of $36,500 in grants to public school educators throughout Illinois.

Lugge was awarded her grant check Sept. 30.

“Each year, my class does a program, What I Love About America,” she said. “Students research an American holiday and an important American symbol, person or monument. They create a speech, make visual aides, and learn patriotic songs. I would love for them to be able to present their program to the residents of a local nursing home.”

The foundation designed this program based on the idea that educators often do not have additional revenue sources available for student projects or classroom materials.

Applicants were required to meet the proper criteria and to submit their proposals by early June. The foundation’s board of directors selected the grant recipients. The Illinois Principals Association played a vital role in assisting the foundation with the promotion of this program.

The foundation is affiliated with the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a lobbying group for retired educators, with a membership of more than 38,500.

