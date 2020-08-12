Foundation introduces new outdoors app

× Expand State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, sponsored House Bill 4329 to reduce fees for hunting and sport fishing licenses to $1 for all Illinois residents age 75 years and older.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation on Wednesday introduced a new app tailored to outdoorsmen and women. The app, Outdoor Illinois, is free and available for iPhone and Android systems on the App Store and Google Play.

"We're so excited to be able to offer sportsmen and women an additional — and accessible — outlet to fill their needs when it comes to outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing," ICF Executive Director Crystal Curfman said. "The new app offers outdoor enthusiasts a wealth of information and opportunities, from setting reminders for hunting and fishing licenses to providing contact information for Illinois' Conservation police officers."

Once downloaded on a preferred mobile device, users can find a wealth of information under each of the four main areas: hunting, fishing, boating and camping.

Users also can purchase hunting and fishing licenses, find places to hunt and fish, view state and national fishing records, register new boats and renew boat registration, access a list of Illinois state parks, learn more about camping and campsite and shelter reservations, set reminders for upcoming season and renewal dates, donate to the ICF and more.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is a nonprofit corporation established in 1995 to support the programs of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information, visit www.ilconservation.org.

