Gori Julian & Associates co-founder appointed associate judge

Julian

Barry Julian, one of the founding partners of Gori Julian & Associates P.C., has been appointed an associate judge of the Third Judicial Circuit in Madison County, filling the vacancy left by Sarah Smith after her election as circuit judge. Julian retired from Gori Julian & Associates in 2015 but has remained in contact with his co-founder, Randy Gori, and the rest of the team at the growing law firm.

During his distinguished career in law, Julian was honored as a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. He also has strong ties to the Metro East, graduating from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1972 with a biology degree. In 1976, Julian received a doctor of medicine in dentistry degree from Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis. After a successful career as a dentist, he received a law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1995. Prior to forming Gori Julian & Associates with Randy Gori, Barry Julian was also a partner at Wise & Julian in Alton. He and Gori started the firm Gori Julian & Associates in 2008, focusing their efforts on asbestos litigation cases. Today, the firm has a nationwide presence and continues to grow, expanding their practice areas and staff.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Alton, St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information, visit the website or call (877) 456-5419.

