Four join YWCA board

YWCA of Alton recently welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors: Erica Bratton, Theresa Franklin, Erin Kochan, and Denise Collum-West.

“The talent and diversity of experience that these women bring to our board will further our goals to eliminate racism and empower women, and I am confident that their leadership will strengthen our programs to help women and girls and our community as a whole,” Board President Barbara Morrissey McGrew said.

Erica Bratton is chair of the 2019 YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction Event Committee, serves as VP education with the local Toastmasters International RiverToast group, and was on the Board with Connections to Success St. Louis location. She earned her master’s in human resource management and a minor in business administration at Webster University in St. Louis. She has three children: Marcus, Brandi and Jayden. She is employed at the Department of Treasury and lives in Alton.

Theresa Franklin lives in Alton with her husband, Larry. Together they have three grown children. She is a co-owner of Be Well Now, a healthy lifestyle center in Alton. She has been a licensed massage therapist and certified yoga teacher for 16 years. Theresa’s passion is helping others, especially women, in their journeys to feel better. Through Be Well Now, she has been able to help jump-start many women’s, and a few men’s, careers in the business of massage and yoga as well as other health-related careers. She has served on numerous fundraising committees in the past and is happy to be elected to the board of the YWCA. A lifelong animal advocate, she is also on the board of 5A’s.

Denise Collum-West is employed as a medical social worker for SSM Health. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Grambling State University in Louisiana, a master of social work degree from Washington University in St. Louis and a strong background in behavioral health treatment, substance abuse treatment, and community and program development. She has worked with various nonprofit boards throughout the Metro East and served on the Allocations Committee for the United Way of Greater St. Louis. She serves on the Governance Committee for YWCA of Alton and is an active member of the Alton Section of National Council of Negro Women, where she serves as treasurer. She has also spent many years volunteering with community churches and nonprofits in both Illinois and Missouri.

Erin Kochan is director of population health for Jersey Community Hospital. She has previously worked in the tele-health field with other health care organizations as well. She completed her MBA from Franklin University in 2008. She lives in Wood River with her husband and two daughters.

