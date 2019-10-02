Four local schools earn high marks for quality in early childhood education

The Illinois State Board of Education announced local public school-based early childhood sites have received the Gold Circle of Quality in fiscal year 2019 through ExceleRate Illinois, the state’s system for supporting continuous improvement among early learning providers.

Local recipients include Washington Elementary School in the East Alton School District, Prather Elementary School in the Granite City School District, South Primary School in the Roxana School District, and Hartford Elementary School in the Wood River-Hartford School District.

Illinois has made historic investments in early childhood services, increasing appropriations for the Early Childhood Block Grant, which serves children from birth to age 5, by $50 million for a total of $543.7 million in fiscal year 2020.

“Early childhood education is the foundation for our children’s future, and these outstanding early learning providers are the gold standard,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “With a record $50 million increase in the Early Childhood Block Grant and $100 million to build and repair child care centers and preschools, we’re making real strides to make Illinois a national leader in early childhood education and improve outcomes for thousands of children. I’ve been committed to improving early childhood education for decades, because every child deserves high-quality care from their youngest days.”

“High-quality early childhood services prepare students for success throughout their educational careers,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Schools across the state are improving the quality of their early childhood programs, thanks to increased funding and support. ISBE congratulates all of these sites on their dedication to supporting our youngest learners.”

The following public school-based sites were monitored in fiscal year 2019 and earned a Gold Circle of Quality. Seventy-nine percent of public school-based sites monitored in fiscal year 2019 received a gold rating. View the list at isbe.net/Documents/Gold-Circle-FY19-List.pdf.

Gold Circle programs have met the highest standards for quality in three areas: learning environment and teaching, administration, and training and education. Gold Circle programs are actively engaged in continuous quality improvement.

National Louis University has a contract with ISBE to monitor all public school-based early childhood education programs receiving funding through the Preschool for All and Preschool for All Expansion portions of the Early Childhood Block Grant. Each site is monitored on a rotation for consideration for an ExceleRate rating. ISBE calculates ratings for public school-based sites only. ExceleRate Illinois gives each program a designation of gold, silver, or bronze based on the information collected. Those ratings are renewed in each year between observations.

The Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies administers ExceleRate Illinois under the joint direction of the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development, the Illinois Department of Human Services, and the Illinois State Board of Education.

