Fourth tax installment due Dec. 10

Slusser

Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the fourth installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the fourth and final tax installment will be due Tuesday, Dec. 10,” Slusser said. “Our office is open for business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at a participating collector bank or credit union, by mail, through a financial institution’s online bill pay service, the treasurer’s website at madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before Dec 10.

“Although the Treasurer’s Office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s Office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. “Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.”

Each year taxpayers receive a bill which includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

For more information or questions, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter