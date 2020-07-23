Fraud hits state’s unemployment system

× Expand COVID19 FRAUD SCAM

IDES is investigating a fraud scheme affecting each state's federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs, implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PUA provides federally funded unemployment benefits for individuals who were not traditionally covered by a state's unemployment insurance program, including self-employed and sole proprietors. Under this program, 39 weeks worth of benefits are available to claimants whose claims can be backdated as early as Feb. 2, with benefits ending Dec. 26.

The department is aggressively cracking down on this fraud network. A dedicated team of staffers is working with individuals whose identities are being used or have possibly been stolen. IDES is also working with local and federal law enforcement authorities to prosecute those who are defrauding the unemployment insurance system.

An individual who has not filed an unemployment claim but has received a debit card or an unemployment insurance finding letter in the mail has most likely been the target of fraud. An individual's personal information is being used by fraudsters to file an unemployment claim, likely due to a prior cyber hack or data breach. It is imperative individuals take the following steps if they have not filed an unemployment claim and have erroneously received an unemployment debit card or UI finding letter in the mail:

Immediately call IDES at 800-814-0513 and when prompted:

Select the English or Spanish language option Selection option 1 for claimants Selection option 5 to report identity theft

Do not activate the debit card that was mailed to you.

Have your credit report checked for possible suspicious activity and post a fraud alert.

Visit the Federal Trade Commission's website to learn helpful tips on recognizing and reporting identity theft.

The increase in the fraudulent unemployment claims is believed to be coming primarily out of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Under ambiguous federal guidelines, which were developed in haste because of the urgency of the pandemic and issued to every state without a uniform method of implementation, the potential for fraud within this system is abundant.

One of the largest vulnerabilities is the absence of an employer on the other side of the claim to contest the claim. Under regular unemployment insurance guidelines, an employer has the ability to alert IDES if a claim has been filed in the name of an employee who is currently employed, and has the ability to protest a claim if they believe the employee does not fall into the category of having lost work through no fault of their own.

