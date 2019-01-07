Free appointments help self-represented litigants

scales of justice

The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee announces volunteer lawyers provided appointments for 26 members of the public who have limited incomes and who do not have attorneys during the fourth quarter of 2018. This project is one of the many programs overseen by the committee.

“The court system is sometimes confusing for people who represent themselves,” Chief Judge David Hylla said. “The attorneys who volunteer to give legal information to the public help each person better understand the law and how court operates. They should be recognized and thanked for their generosity.”

Attorneys who provided free legal appointments are Bonnie Levo, Brenda Baum, Christine Kovach, Christopher Threlkeld, Derek Filcoff, Gale Stipes, Gina Verticchio, Jared Giuffre, John Raffaelle, Julie Tracy, Katherine Smith, M. Joseph Hill, Mary Beth Williams, Missy Greathouse, Robert Bas, Ron Williams, Susan Jensen, Tanja Cook, Terrence O’Leary, and Zachary Pashea.

In addition, the self-help center in the courthouse’s lower level provides information to the public and limited assistance with locating forms for those who are self-represented. It is open on days the court is in session from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. That assistance is in addition to the volunteer attorney appointments and is open to anyone. The courthouse self-help center assists 900-1,100 people each month.

The committee reminds the public appointments are available on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the law library in the lower level of the courthouse at 155 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. The appointments are available for people of limited incomes who do not have attorneys and are for civil legal issues (such as small claims, family law issues, landlord-tenant disputes) and cannot be for criminal cases. Verification of income may be required. To schedule an appointment, contact Lauren Jansen at (618) 296-4472 or email at lljansen@co.madison.il.us.

