Free bus service available for Madison County students

× Expand romankosolapov - stock.adobe.com Outdoor portrait of young beautiful woman using her mobile phone on a bus. Outdoor portrait of young beautiful woman using her mobile phone on a bus

Madison County students (18 and younger) can ride Madison County Transit buses for free until Labor Day for essential trips, with the 2020 MCT Summer Youth Pass.

The program, which has offered free rides for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade during the summer months, has been creating vital transportation access for young people since 2008. This year, since schools are not open to facilitate distribution, the passes are available by request only. To obtain a pass, email YouthPass@mct.org or call (618) 797-4600.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, MCT fixed-route buses are operating on a modified Saturday service level but recently reinstated fixed-route fares on June 1. For details on MCT’s fares, passes, and Free Ride IDs, visit www.mct.org.

“With summer here and the state reopening, we are pleased to once again offer this free ride pass for the young people of Madison County,” MCT Interim Managing Director SJ Morrison said. “Although restrictions are loosening, we remain committed to the health and safety of our employees and passengers and urge all bus riders to do the same.”

MCT continues to follow the guidelines established by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Madison County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control. Until further notice, drivers and passengers will continue to be required to wear masks or face coverings, practice social distancing, and are encouraged to ride MCT for essential trips only. Buses and relief vehicles continue to be disinfected regularly and fixed-route trips will continue to operate with a goal of 50 percent capacity. MCT Transfer Stations and the MCT Base of Operations remain closed to the public.

MCT appreciates passengers’ patience and continued respect for the updated guidelines and rules during this unprecedented time. Visit www.mct.org, email info@mct.org, or call (618) 797-4600 for questions or more information.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter