Free COVID-19 tests to be available in Godfrey

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra has coordinated with the Madison County Health Department to arrange for the COVID-19 testing unit to come to the Godfrey area.

The walk-up testing unit will be on the parking lot of the sheriff’s substation (on the Lars Hoffman side) just behind Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. Additional parking can be found in the Village Hall lot and along the north side of Lars Hoffman, adjacent to the substation lot. The north-side lane will be closed to provide more parking.

Sichra also stated the Madison County Health Department is looking forward to coordinating more testing events in Godfrey (at various locations) over the next several months.

The Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with SIU School of Medicine, SIUE-Nursing, Lewis and Clark Community College, and SIHF Healthcare to ensure vulnerable and disparate populations are connected with community-based testing services that are easily accessible for residents of Madison County.

Testing process

This test will be conducted outside; face coverings are required.

This test is open to the public. No appointment is needed, and there is no out-of -pocket expense.

Bring photo ID and health insurance card if you have one.

Testing is available to adults and children older than 6 months.

Testing is done using a shallow nose swab, not a deep swab of the nose and throat. This means the test is not uncomfortable.

Results are obtained within 48-72 hours.

Testers are from SIU School of Medicine/SIUE-Nursing or SIHF Healthcare and have partnered with the Madison County Health Department and Lewis and Clark Community College.

For any questions about the testing, visit this link.

