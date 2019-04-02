Free legal appointments helping Madison County residents

scales of justice

The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee announces that volunteer lawyers provided appointments for 30 members of the public who have limited incomes and who do not have attorneys during the first quarter of 2019. This project is one of the many programs overseen by the committee.

“The attorneys who volunteer their time with the Legal Advice Clinic provide a service to the public worth recognizing,” Chief Judge David Hylla said. “The court system can be confusing for people who represent themselves. Volunteer attorneys in the clinic help provide a better understanding of the law and how the court operates.”

The attorneys who provided the free legal appointments are Bridget Buckley, Christine Kovach, Elizabeth Levy, Erin Beavers, Gale Stipes, Jared Giuffre, Julie Tracy, Kelly Libra, Kelly Stephan, M. Joseph Hill, Matt Champlin, Rob Bas, Scott Snider, Stephanie Lyons, Susan Jensen, and Terrence O’Leary.

In addition, the Self-Help Center is located in the lower level of the courthouse. It provides information to all members of the public and limited assistance with locating forms for those who are self-represented. It is open on days the court is in session from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. That assistance is in addition to the volunteer attorney appointments and is open to anyone. The courthouse self-help center assists 900-1,100 people each month.

The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee reminds the public that appointments are available on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the law library in the lower level of the courthouse at 155 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. The appointments are available for people of limited income who do not have attorneys and are for civil legal issues (such as small claims, family law issues, landlord-tenant disputes) and cannot be for criminal cases. Verification of income may be required. To schedule an appointment, contact Lauren Jansen at (618) 296-4472 or email at lljansen@co.madison.il.us.

