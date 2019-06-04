Free meals available for students during summer

× Expand Students eat a meal in this stock photo.

The Summer Food Service Program will provide healthy meals and snacks to participants age 18 and younger at hundreds of sites across Illinois this summer. Families can find the nearest summer meals site by calling (800) 359-2163, texting “FoodIL” to 877-877, or visiting summermealsillinois.org.

Hunger touches every community in Illinois. Only 12 percent of children who receive a meal at school during the school year in Illinois receive a Summer Food Service Program meal in the summer, according to the Food Research & Action Center. Illinois’ summer meals programs rely on community organizations, school districts, and other sponsors dedicated to ending childhood hunger in Illinois.

“A healthy return to school starts with a healthy summer,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said. “Equity means ensuring students get what they need year-round. ISBE is grateful to all those who have stepped up to sponsor the Summer Food Service Program, making it possible for free and healthy meals and snacks to reach the families who need them.”

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education in partnership with organizations across the state. The program provides funding to public or private nonprofit local education agencies; entities of state, local, municipal, or county government; residential camps; organizations with 501(c)(3) status; and faith-based organizations to serve nutritious meals to children during the summer months when schools are not in session.

All participating sponsors must provide free meals to all sites that meet income eligibility. Income eligibility can be determined through school attendance area data, census data, or household eligibility data.

Sites serve areas in which poor economic conditions exist and must provide meals to all children without charge. The meals must be the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Sites will provide meals on a first-come, first-served basis.

Enrolled sites and camps must provide meals to all eligible children free of charge given certain criteria. Enrolled sites are sites open only to children enrolled in a program or to a group of identified children, as opposed to the community at large. Enrolled sites are able to qualify by either area eligibility or individual income eligibility of the children attending the site. For residential and nonresidential camps that wish to participate in Summer Food Service Program, children may qualify for free meals by meeting the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. The income guidelines for reduced-price meals by family size are listed below. A foster child and children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals at eligible program sites. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service at any sites.

Income guidelines

If a household’s income falls within or below the guidelines, a family member should contact the site’s sponsor to learn the benefits of the program. If the site does not meet area eligibility, families may be required to complete an application and provide income, TANF, or SNAP information. Contact the Illinois State Board of Education at (800) 545-7892 or at cnp@isbe.net for possible alternative methods to meet site eligibility.