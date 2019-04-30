Free program to address workplace mental health issues

Research shows managing stress and attending to the mental health needs of employees is key to a successful workplace wellness effort. On a daily basis, the average full-time employee spends more waking hours in the workplace than at home. An upcoming program sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s is designed to show how promoting mental health awareness can have a positive impact on job performance, satisfaction and engagement, leading to organizational success.

The free luncheon and presentation designed for employers including health, insurance and other professionals, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Perpetual Help Center Conference Room, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way. A luncheon will be available at 11:30 a.m., with the presentation starting promptly at 11:45 a.m.

Susanne Ringhausen, manager of OSF psychological services and employee assistance; and Shannon Walker, clinical psychologist, program supervisor; will discuss common mental health issues, workplace impact, access to care, and practical tips to prevent burnout and promote positive well-being.

Register attendance online by May 10 at osfsaintanthonys.org/calendar. Valet parking is available at the entrance to the adjacent Medical Office Building.

For information, call Physician Liaison Felecia Huebener at (618) 463-5345 or email Felecia.J.Huebener@osfhealthcare.org.

