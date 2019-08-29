Free Rockin’ for Recovery concert marks milestone for nonprofit Amare

× Expand photos courtesy of Ty Bechel Country artist Bryan White will open for headliner Exile.

Are you ready to enjoy an evening of fun, food and music, all while raising awareness about substance abuse and drug addiction?

Riverbend nonprofit organization Amare is organizing a free music festival and fundraiser, Rockin’ for Recovery, from 3:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the St. Louis Regional Airport grounds in Bethalto. The event will support Amare’s mission and the individuals and families it serves.

“I have been wanting to do this event for a while,” Amare founder and Executive Director Ty Bechel said. “I wanted to do it about two years ago, but the timing didn’t feel right. Back in March or April, I was sitting with one of our board members and volunteers and I looked at him and said, ‘I think I want to do Rockin’ for Recovery this year.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah? You ready to?’ We knew this was going to take a little bit of work, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I think we are ready. Let’s move forward with this.’”

Founded in 2014 and housed with Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River, Amare’s mission is to achieve the highest standard in community involvement to promote personal and public wellness.

“Amare believes in working with the community and bringing everyone together,” Bechel said. “If we are going to overcome any obstacle, barrier or problem, we are going to need support. Amare advocates, communicates and encourages change for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, depression and suicidal tendencies, along with their families. We work to figure out how to play our part in making systems better within the community. Amare offers recovery services to help people get into treatment, we help people develop a recovery action plan, we do education and awareness day camps, we do volunteer projects and we produce a play called ‘If I Never Wake Up.’ It’s an awareness play that follows a family whose daughter loses her life to addiction.”

Rockin’ for Recovery will honor National Recovery Month, which celebrates those in recovery and how they accomplished it.

When Bechel started to piece the event together, he did not imagine it would escalate to what it has become.

“I was talking with Dave Miller, the St. Louis Regional Airport manager, and he was like, ‘You can use our event grounds; we will donate them to you,’” Bechel said. “Then I thought we were only going to use a 9x30 flatbed trailer and have a few bands perform, along with some vendors and food trucks. We got Dave Thomason involved from Riverside Entertainment, and before you know it, we got some pretty well-known acts to join. We even have a few bands who are interested in performing next year.”

The band Exile will headline the event. Known for hits “Kiss You All Over,” “I Can’t Get Close Enough” and “Woke Up in Love,” the band is working on its 55th year of touring with all the original members. Exile has had 11 No. 1 hits.

Opening for Exile will be country music artist Bryan White. A ‘90s heartthrob, White has had six No. 1 hits, including “Sittin’ on Go” and “Rebecca Lynn.” He also recorded a duet with Shania Twain on her country hit “From This Moment On.” White has written songs for country legends Sawyer Brown and Diamond Rio.

Local band Soul Cracker is also scheduled to perform, and St. Louis radio star Katy Kruze will host the event.

“We are looking forward for everybody to come out and have a good time,” Bechel said. “In addition to food and music, this event will have a kids zone, which will have a bounce house and face-painting, there will be washers and bags for adults and there will be resource booths and so much more.”

Sponsors include Bickle Electric Contracting Co., Callis Entertainment, Laboratory Growth & Productivity, River’s Edge Entertainment and Riverbend Family Ministries.

For more information, contact Bechel at (618) 780-4843 or visit the Facebook page.

